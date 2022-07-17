9th edition of Coastal Shipping & IWT Business Summit on Aug 5

Home Cities Kochi

India Seatrade, the premium platform for maritime and logistics events in India, is back with its flagship conference after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

Published: 17th July 2022

Cochin Shipyard (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: India Seatrade, the premium platform for maritime and logistics events in India, is back with its flagship conference after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. The 9th edition of the Coastal Shipping & IWT (Inland Water Transport) Business Summit will be held in Kochi on August 5.

This edition of the flagship event will focus on the future of coastal maritime trade and the development of the sector, a release said here. There are various issues concerning legislation and regulations within the sector. “The summit responds to this with, among other things, a knowledge theatre in which current affairs such as digitisation, new emission requirements and the modal shift will be dealt with,” the release said.

The event will be attended by the who’s who of coastal shipping and IWT, including coastal shipowners, ship operators, port authorities, shippers, service providers, and industry experts. “In line with the goals of PM Gati Shakti National Masterplan, the summit aims to be the harbinger of change for this sector and work towards fast-tracking the development of multimodal projects for energising economic activities and enhancing business opportunities,” the release said.

Sudheer Nambiar, managing director of India Seatrade, said, “We are back with our flagship event and this time the key focus will be on modal shift, infrastructure augmentation and the role that PM Gati Shakti will play in providing a fillip to coastal shipping and inland waterways in India.” To participate, contact: info@indiaseatrade.com

