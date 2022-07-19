Home Cities Kochi

Dumping of flags: Southern Naval Command’s MO wing under scanner

Meanwhile, the official sources at the SNC said they were waiting for the police to complete the probe to make an official statement on the incident.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Materials Organisation (MO) wing of the Southern Naval Command (SNC) has come under the scanner after the police got inputs that the five Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ensigns and a few other materials found in the scrap, dumped in an open field at Irumpanam a few days back, were reportedly from the wing.

While there is a strict protocol under National Flag Code for disposing of soiled/old national flags and ensigns of defence forces, police said it’s a mystery how the flags and the ensigns landed in the hands of a private scrap dealer and only a probe covering the MO wing would bring out the facts.

Though the three accused, who were arrested in connection with the incident a few days back, had said the Indian and ICG flags were part of scrap materials collected from two decommissioned ships of Lakshadweep administration which were being dismantled at a ship breaking unit in Kannur, police aren’t ready to swallow their version as Lakshadweep administration’s ship do not carry ICG ensigns though there is a possibility of the ships having national flags.

“The scrap contained some materials with names of Navy officials with their ranks. The ICG ensigns are only used by the ICG vessels. We are verifying certain details. As per the inquiry, the ICG hands over their scrap materials and used ensigns only to MO,” said an officer.

“One of the accused even came up said they got the scrap from a decommissioned ICG vessel which was being demolished at the ship breaking unit. But the probe couldn’t confirm the claim,” said the officer. Defence sources said the ICG processes the disposal of scrap only through the MO wing. Meanwhile, the official sources at the SNC said they were waiting for the police to complete the probe to make an official statement on the incident.

