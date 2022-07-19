Home Cities Kochi

Kanichukulangara native dies after falling from Vytilla flyover

A 38-year-old man died after falling from the Vytilla flyover on Monday. The deceased is Rajesh, son of Natarajan, from Kanichukulangara in Alappuzha.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 38-year-old man died after falling from the Vytilla flyover on Monday. The deceased is Rajesh, son of Natarajan, from Kanichukulangara in Alappuzha. The police said, the incident took place at around 11 am when a person was found falling down from the flyover to the road.

Even though people gathered at the place claimed that the deceased had jumped from the flyover, the police are yet to reach a conclusion in this regard. Rajesh was shifted to a private hospital in Vytilla by a patrolling team of the Highway police. He succumbed to injuries at around 3 pm.

Police suspect a bike accident and will conduct a scientific examination to bring more clarity to the incident. "We visited the flyover portion from where the deceased fell. We suspect that the bike hit the parapet wall and in the impact, the deceased fell from the flyover. There are scratch marks on the parapet wall and the bike was lying on its side," the police said.

A case was registered at Maradu police station. The body would be moved to Ernakulam General Hospital for post-mortem before handing it over to relatives.

