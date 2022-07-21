Drug dealer nabbed, 100g MDMA seized

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Wednesday nabbed a drug dealer who has been supplying synthetic drugs in the city. Haroon Sulthan, 22, a resident of Edappally, was netted when he arrived near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium premises in Kaloor to supply drugs.

As he was under surveillance for a while, a team of officers from the Palarivattom police station and the district anti-narcotics special action force (DANSAF) were waiting for him. The officers approached Haroon, who arrived in a scooter, as customers. On realising that they were officers, he attempted to run away. However, the police team managed to chase him down. After he confessed that he supplied MDMA at the spot, 100 grams of the drug, kept inside his scooter, was seized.

The police said Haroon procured MDMA in bulk and supplied it to youths and students. It is suspected that he was a major middleman supplying synthetic drugs in the city. He supplied drugs after striking deals with customers over WhatsApp. His scooter too was seized by the police.

“The seized drugs cost about `5 lakh in the black market. The possession of even 0.5g of MDMA is considered a commercial quantity and possession of the same can invite a punishment of up to 10 years’ imprisonment,” an officer said.In another case, the Infopark police arrested a youth from his house at Kakkanad and recovered 1.26 grams of MDMA and 90.54 grams of ganja from his possession. Jeswin D’Cruz, 22, was arrested based on a tip-off received by Infopark police on Tuesday night.

