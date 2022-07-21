Umbrella dreams

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At Jefin Ittichan’s house, one can take in the sight of colourful umbrellas stacked against a wall. Ranging from the old-school black ones and funky patterns to every kid’s favourite supernatural character, the Angamaly resident has an umbrella for everyone.

This is Jefin’s livelihood. Physically challenged by birth, Jefin’s lower part of the body lacks mobility. For the past nine years, the youngster has been supporting his family with the proceeds he gets from making umbrellas.

Jefin moves around his house on his knees with the support of his arms. On the floor, he sits for hours and makes at least 10 umbrellas a day. “I started making umbrellas full-time since the pandemic outbreak. Earlier, I used to sell umbrellas on the roadside in front of my house. I used to keep the umbrellas on a stand by the side of my wheelchair and try to get the passersby to take a look at my creations,” recalls Jefin. Now, he works from the comforts of his home.

Jack of all trades

Considering the financial situation at his house, Jefin had to take up various roles to make ends meet from a very young age. Selling lottery tickets, eggs and mobile pouches he has done it all. With every job, the 25-year-old is proving that disability is not a limit.

However, years ago, never in his wildest dreams did Jefin think he could earn money. His father is a daily wage labourer and throughout the day his mother would be at his beck and call. “The idea of doing a business never crossed my mind until a friend handed over a set of mobile pouches to me. It was never meant for sale. One day, I took the pouches and went to the roadside and tried to sell them. That is when I realised that I can do business. Since my brother’s education too was a matter of concern for me, without much thinking I tried to find ideas that can be executed within my limitations,” says Jefin.

Then he started selling everything, from eggs to lottery tickets. However, umbrella making was his main area of interest. After years of doing several jobs, Jefin gradually started relying on a three-wheeled scooter to commute. Now, he goes to town to work using his scooter. Before the pandemic struck, he used to visit houses also on the vehecle to sell umbrellas.

“I have always had interests in crafts and activities that didn’t require much motion. However, interest in umbrellas was very random. Later, I joined an institute in Ernakulam that provided classes to disabled people to learn skills, and umbrella-making was one of the courses. I could learn the process in a day,” says a proud Jefin.

Love for umbrellas

He started the craft by making the good old ‘Kalan kuda’ in several monochrome shades and later graduated to three-folds with multiple patterns, including florals, newspaper prints, and polka dots. The striped, maroon with frilly white borders is indeed a sight to cherish.

Jefin’s umbrellas are completely hand-made. Each piece is fixed and stitched meticulously. “Hand-made umbrellas are stronger as each part is carefully attached and it does not leave any room for flaws,” says Jefin. The quality of the same saw takers from many places, even from other states. With the profit he got from selling lottery tickets, umbrellas and other odd jobs, after nine years of hardship, Jeffin is satisfied to have achieved a milestone.

“The space I live in is small. The area is congested. I always wanted my house to have a proper kitchen and a washroom. Our washroom was outside the house. My parents are growing old and whenever I have to use the washroom, they’ll have to lift me and take me outside. With the savings, now I have managed to build the needful,” says a cheerful Jeffin.

For orders, contact: 9544668550

