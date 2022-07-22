New to your street

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

KOCHI: TNIE takes a look at the new launches that come to Kerala — be it luxury brands such as Audi, or economical models like S-PRESSO, we keep a tab of everything interesting.

The game changer SUV — Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its game-changer SUV, Grand Vitara. This mid-size SUV with premium features and a full hybrid powertrain will be launched soon. Packed with the Suzuki ALLGRIP, legendary off-roading prowess as well as a strong and aggressive design, it inherits the pure SUV DNA of the iconic brand, Vitara. The hybrid version offers the best-in-class fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/l, whereas the popular Maruti engine 1.5L K-series offers fuel efficiency of up to 21.11 km/l. Electric hybrid variants come with the e-CVT transmission. Five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters are offered with the 1.5-litre petrol motor. The manual version will get Suzuki ALLGRIP drive modes too, for off-roading capabilities.

Paint the town with NISSAN MAGNITE RED EDITION

Nissan has introduced a special edition for the hot-selling small SUV Magnite. The main highlight is the distinct red accents on the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch and body side cladding. The interiors feature a premium red-themed dashboard, red accent on the door side armrest and centre console. RED edition is based on the XV variant and comes with a slew of new features too. The new edition also has additional equipment like wireless charging, ambient lighting and illuminated door sills. There is no mechanical change to the vehicle. Ex-showroom price starts at Rs 7.86 lakh

Indian-made CITROEN C3

Citroën India has launched the much-awaited New C3 at a special introductory price of ₹5,70,500 (ex-showroom Delhi). With over 90% localisation, the made-In-India model is the first product from its manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. New C3 deliveries to customers started at all the La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms across the country. It is available in two engine options — 1.2L PURETECH 110 & 1.2L PURETECH 82. With this launch, Citroën enters the mainstream B-hatch segment in India.

Maruti’s S-PRESSO gets an upgrade

Maruti Suzuki has announced the launch of its new S-Presso — a highly affordable model with a Next Gen K-Series 1.0L engine. The dual jet, dual VVT engine also has idle-start-stop technology. The new S-Presso offers enhanced fuel efficiency of 25.30 km/l in Vxi(O) and Vxi+(O) AGS, 24.76 km/l in Vxi/Vxi+ MT and 24.12 km/l in Std/Lxi MT. The bold and ‘mini-SUV’ now has ESP with Hill Hold Assist across all AGS variants and electrically adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear-View Mirror) in the Vxi+/Vxi+(O) variants. Designed to inspire a sense of excitement, the new S-Presso can attract youngsters with its design and features. The price starts at Rs 4,25 lakh.

Bask in luxury with AUDI A8 L

Audi India has launched its flagship sedan Audi A8 L in two variants — Celebration and Technology. It now comes with a long list of features and a powerful engine. A 3.0L TFSI (petrol), mild-hybrid engine with 340 hp and 500 Nm torque. The company claims the car will reach 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. Celebration Edition costs I1.29 crore and Technology H1.57 crores ex-showroom. Celebration is available as a 5-seater and Technology in 4- and 5-seat configurations. Both variants are open to a slew of customisation. This luxurious model comes with various standout features — predictive active air suspension, dynamic all-wheel steering, Park Assist Plus with 360-degree cameras, rear seat relaxation package with a recliner, heated foot massage function etc.

CAR CARE HACKS

Monsoon is the time when you have to give extra attention to your car. The road itself is dangerous. It was just yesterday, an ambulance had aquaplaned on the wet road in Karnataka. Aquaplaning happens when tyre tread can no longer dissipate water. This will lead to loss of control as the tyres would not be able to touch the ground. Three people were killed in the accident. On the road, not everything will be in the control of the driver. However, some things can be taken off before you reach the road.

HEADLAMPS

Rub some toothpaste onto the headlamp and coat the entire faded surface. Using a wet cloth, wipe away the toothpaste after a few minutes. Your headlamps are now absolutely clean for a safe journey.

WIPERS

Replace cracked or damaged wipers. You can even add some soap to the washer fluid to help clean away dirt, grime, and other contaminants.

MOISTURE cleaning

To keep the interior and carpets clean, you can put down some newspapers which will help absorb the moisture and dirt from your shoes and keep the interior moisture free.

TYRES

Check tyres and spares for wear and replace if necessary. To check the tread on your tyres, you can visually carry out a test. If they look worn out, you should get new tyres.

AC

Get your AC serviced just before the monsoon. The air conditioner in your car helps keep your interior moisture free and keep it dry and fresh, even when the windows are rolled up.

CERAMIC PROTECTION

A good ceramic coating protects your car from rain and sun. If If you invest in a ceramic coating, direct exposure to rainwater won’t be an issue.

COVERING

Don’t use a cover on the car during rainy season — the protective coat can be peeled off when you remove it.

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts tv shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘car kadua’

KOCHI: TNIE takes a look at the new launches that come to Kerala — be it luxury brands such as Audi, or economical models like S-PRESSO, we keep a tab of everything interesting. The game changer SUV — Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki unveiled its game-changer SUV, Grand Vitara. This mid-size SUV with premium features and a full hybrid powertrain will be launched soon. Packed with the Suzuki ALLGRIP, legendary off-roading prowess as well as a strong and aggressive design, it inherits the pure SUV DNA of the iconic brand, Vitara. The hybrid version offers the best-in-class fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/l, whereas the popular Maruti engine 1.5L K-series offers fuel efficiency of up to 21.11 km/l. Electric hybrid variants come with the e-CVT transmission. Five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters are offered with the 1.5-litre petrol motor. The manual version will get Suzuki ALLGRIP drive modes too, for off-roading capabilities. Paint the town with NISSAN MAGNITE RED EDITION Nissan has introduced a special edition for the hot-selling small SUV Magnite. The main highlight is the distinct red accents on the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch and body side cladding. The interiors feature a premium red-themed dashboard, red accent on the door side armrest and centre console. RED edition is based on the XV variant and comes with a slew of new features too. The new edition also has additional equipment like wireless charging, ambient lighting and illuminated door sills. There is no mechanical change to the vehicle. Ex-showroom price starts at Rs 7.86 lakh Indian-made CITROEN C3 Citroën India has launched the much-awaited New C3 at a special introductory price of ₹5,70,500 (ex-showroom Delhi). With over 90% localisation, the made-In-India model is the first product from its manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. New C3 deliveries to customers started at all the La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms across the country. It is available in two engine options — 1.2L PURETECH 110 & 1.2L PURETECH 82. With this launch, Citroën enters the mainstream B-hatch segment in India. Maruti’s S-PRESSO gets an upgrade Maruti Suzuki has announced the launch of its new S-Presso — a highly affordable model with a Next Gen K-Series 1.0L engine. The dual jet, dual VVT engine also has idle-start-stop technology. The new S-Presso offers enhanced fuel efficiency of 25.30 km/l in Vxi(O) and Vxi+(O) AGS, 24.76 km/l in Vxi/Vxi+ MT and 24.12 km/l in Std/Lxi MT. The bold and ‘mini-SUV’ now has ESP with Hill Hold Assist across all AGS variants and electrically adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear-View Mirror) in the Vxi+/Vxi+(O) variants. Designed to inspire a sense of excitement, the new S-Presso can attract youngsters with its design and features. The price starts at Rs 4,25 lakh. Bask in luxury with AUDI A8 L Audi India has launched its flagship sedan Audi A8 L in two variants — Celebration and Technology. It now comes with a long list of features and a powerful engine. A 3.0L TFSI (petrol), mild-hybrid engine with 340 hp and 500 Nm torque. The company claims the car will reach 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. Celebration Edition costs I1.29 crore and Technology H1.57 crores ex-showroom. Celebration is available as a 5-seater and Technology in 4- and 5-seat configurations. Both variants are open to a slew of customisation. This luxurious model comes with various standout features — predictive active air suspension, dynamic all-wheel steering, Park Assist Plus with 360-degree cameras, rear seat relaxation package with a recliner, heated foot massage function etc. CAR CARE HACKS Monsoon is the time when you have to give extra attention to your car. The road itself is dangerous. It was just yesterday, an ambulance had aquaplaned on the wet road in Karnataka. Aquaplaning happens when tyre tread can no longer dissipate water. This will lead to loss of control as the tyres would not be able to touch the ground. Three people were killed in the accident. On the road, not everything will be in the control of the driver. However, some things can be taken off before you reach the road. HEADLAMPS Rub some toothpaste onto the headlamp and coat the entire faded surface. Using a wet cloth, wipe away the toothpaste after a few minutes. Your headlamps are now absolutely clean for a safe journey. WIPERS Replace cracked or damaged wipers. You can even add some soap to the washer fluid to help clean away dirt, grime, and other contaminants. MOISTURE cleaning To keep the interior and carpets clean, you can put down some newspapers which will help absorb the moisture and dirt from your shoes and keep the interior moisture free. TYRES Check tyres and spares for wear and replace if necessary. To check the tread on your tyres, you can visually carry out a test. If they look worn out, you should get new tyres. AC Get your AC serviced just before the monsoon. The air conditioner in your car helps keep your interior moisture free and keep it dry and fresh, even when the windows are rolled up. CERAMIC PROTECTION A good ceramic coating protects your car from rain and sun. If If you invest in a ceramic coating, direct exposure to rainwater won’t be an issue. COVERING Don’t use a cover on the car during rainy season — the protective coat can be peeled off when you remove it. The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts tv shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘car kadua’