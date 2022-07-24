Cusat scientist bags excellence award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research founder-director K Mohanakumar has been selected for the prestigious National Award for Excellence in Atmospheric Science and Technology.

The award, instituted by the Ministry of Earth Sciences as part of the National Earth System Science Awards, recognises major contributions by eminent scientists, academicians and engineers in the sector. Mohanakumar was selected for the award considering his significant contributions to the realm of Atmospheric Science.

