Menace of moral policing in Kerala

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: National media recently lapped up the ‘lap-top’ protest by CET students against moral policing. Miscreants had allegedly cut off parts of a steel bench at a bus stop near the college to prevent boys and girls from sitting together. The next day, a group of students posted pics of them sitting on eachother’s laps on social media, and the story went viral.

Netizens, social commentators and even politicians were quick to hail the novel form of protest. Sounds cute, doesn’t it? At a superficial level, yes. But progressive thinkers say Kerala society should not leave it at that. Moral policing should be treated as a social bane and rooted out, they stress.

Just a couple of days after the Thiruvananthapuram incident, a group of boys and girls were harassed and thrashed by local vigilantes for sitting together at a bus stop in Palakkad. In every city across the state, one would find numerous such cases, often brushed aside as an ‘isolated incident’.

‘Clicked pics, demanded money’

Niya Elizabeth Paul, a 22-year-old economics graduate from Perumbavoor, was a victim of one such ‘isolated incident’ in Kochi recently. “Two male friends and I were sitting in a car and having snacks near the Nedumbassery airport. One man came and asked us why we had stopped the car there, and started hurling abusives. He asked me what I was doing with the boys. Claiming to be a policeman, he parked his motorcycle in front of our car, and threatened to gather local residents and inform our parents,” she says.

“He clicked our photos and demanded money. On realising that we were not going to yield, he went away. I recently faced similar harassment at Cherai beach, too, when I went there with a male friend. Hanging out with the opposite sex is still viewed as something shady.”

Social activist and lawyer Sandhya J believes moral policing is a “growing menace” and it should be stamped out. “A passive approach would make the situation worse. The state should not tolerate such regressive trends. It should take stringent action,” she says.

“Individuals have the right to privacy and to move around freely. Nobody has the right to intrude or question this. In some of the incidents, the local police give silent support to the self-appointed vigilantes. This should stop. There needs to be greater awareness, and the issue should be discussed at the systemic level.”

Several youngsters highlight that the regressive mindset often exists within the education system itself.

“I did my graduation at a popular women’s college in Kochi. One day, the head came to the classroom with sheets of paper, and asked us to write whether we were virgins and whether we were into any relationships,” says Nisha N (name changed), who is currently pursuing a journalism course.

Ananthamurthy A, an engineering student at Cusat, recalls his Class 12 friend getting ‘blasted’ by a teacher for wearing shorts. “We studied at a reputed school in Kozhikode. One of my friends posted a picture of hers in shorts. Someone showed it to the class teacher, who humiliated my friend in front of the whole class in a degrading way,” he says.

Actor and filmmaker Basil Joseph says moral policing is the result of ‘frustration’. “Moral policing happens because of the thought process; some people still think it is not right for youngsters to mingle freely,” he says.

“Majority of society has accepted social changes with time, but some still hold on to regressive notions. There is no point in viewing man and woman as two kinds of human beings. They should grow up together, nurture friendships and relationships, and learn to respect each other.”

Praising the CET students for their fitting reply to vigilantes, Basil stresses that the younger generation should know their rights and assert them without fear. A popular food stylist, who requests anonymity, stresses that reacting on the spot is usually the best medicine for moral policing. “Recently, I went with a male friend to watch the sunset at Kuzhupilly beach,” she says.

“Five middle-aged men came to us and heckled my friend. They threatened to post our video on Facebook. I calmly dialled the police and sought help. Sensing trouble, the gang scooted. Policemen, who arrived within a few minutes, were polite and assured that they would track the troublemakers.”

Such incidents often come to light only when there is some violence or controversy, notes Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG Nishanthini R. “Moral policing is clearly an intrusion into the fundamental rights of an individual,” she says.

“Nobody has the right to control or restrict the freedom of another person. Many moral policing incidents go unreported in the state. Police act based on the existing provisions under the law and take action as per the cognisable offence. Lack of awareness is the primary reason for moral policing.”

Doctor and writer Manoj Vellanad blamed the “toxic mindset” of a section of society. “There are many beautiful shades in a relationship. Every relation is not sexual, as some vigilantes assume,” he says.

“Moral policing should be treated as social evil, and the culprits should be sternly dealt with and isolated.”

Speak out

Some men would pass lewd remarks against us, whenever we are with male friends. We are also worried about how our parents would react to such issues. However, we are not going to be cowed down into submission

Nova Maria Rajan, second year mechanical engineering student

We are worried. Everyone has been trivialising the issue as a ‘bus stop incident’, nobody has spoken out against moral policing and intimidation from the local people. In fact, even policemen have intimidated us

Arya S Kumar, second year civil engineering student, CET

Moral policing is nothing new to us. The issue has become serious after the photos went viral. We, students, are united against this regressive mindset. Let’s see what happens next

Ahmed B A, third year electronics and communication student

Majority of society has accepted social changes with time, but some still hold on to regressive notions. There is no point in viewing man and woman as two kinds of human beings. They should grow up together, nurture friendships and relationships, and learn to respect each other

BASIL JOSEPH

Moral policing is clearly an intrusion into the fundamental rights of an individual. Nobody has the right to control or restrict the freedom of another person. Many moral policing incidents go unreported in the state

Nishanthini R, DIG

Two male friends and I were sitting in a car and having snacks near the Nedumbassery airport. One man came and asked us why we had stopped the car there, and started hurling abusives. He asked me what I was doing with the boys. Claiming to be a policeman, he parked his motorcycle in front of our car, and threatened to gather local residents and inform our parents

Niya Elizabeth Paul, quote with pic

-With inputs from Abhirami M & Nilanjana Nandan

