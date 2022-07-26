Home Cities Kochi

‘Mixed’ view gets unanimous cheer

General Education Minister V Sivankutty told the media that school managements and the parent-teacher associations had to decide first.

By Krishna PS
KOCHI: Lobbing a hot potato into the gender parity discourse, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed the government to ensure that all educational schools in Kerala are coed institutions by the next academic year. 

As per official data, currently, there are 280 girls-only and 164 boys-only schools in the government and aided sectors in the state. General Education Minister V Sivankutty told the media that school managements and the parent-teacher associations had to decide first.

There are several “mandatory procedures” to be followed, and the advisory order cannot be implemented “mechanically over night”, he added. Here is a look at what prominent student organisations in the state have to say on the issue.

‘Will help curb moral goondaism’ 
“We have been discussing moral policing, gender exclusivity, etc, for quite some time. A mixed educational environment will help in tackling such issues,” says SFI state president Anusree K. “The ideas of equality, gender rights, and even menstruation should be taught to students of all genders. That is how we can have a society where people of all genders can grow together with understanding and mutual respect. This is a right step in that direction. Such measures will help end moral goondaism, too. We shouldn’t call it policing, it is actually goondaism.”  

‘A great step’
“We welcome the directive. The government should implement the same after convincing conversations with the stakeholders,” says KSU state president K M Abhijit. “We have always been trying to end gender discrimination. Making all schools coed institutions would be a great step.”  

“Not just gender, all kinds of socio-political and religious divides should be kept away from educational institutions,” says ABVP state secretary N C T Sreehari. “We back the commission’s directive. There should be awareness classes in every school regarding gender issues, similar to other social evils such as drug addiction. The government should enhance physical conditions in schools and facilitate such discussions.”

