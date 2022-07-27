Home Cities Kochi

Human rights panel orders probe into senior citizens' threatening

Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic issued a direction to Ernakulam rural police chief and Motor Vehicles Department to conduct a detailed probe to nab the accused.

Published: 27th July 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Old age senior citizen retirement

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Human Rights Commission on Tuesday ordered a probe into the incident in which two unidentified persons came in a car fitted with a fake name plate resembling its own and allegedly threatened a senior citizen.

Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic issued a direction to Ernakulam rural police chief and Motor Vehicles Department to conduct a detailed probe to nab the accused. The commission ordered the probe based on a complaint lodged by a senior citizen who hails from Venduvazhi in Kothamangalam.
As per the complainant, the two unidentified persons approached her claiming to be officials of Human Rights Commission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp