Human rights panel orders probe into senior citizens' threatening

KOCHI: Kerala Human Rights Commission on Tuesday ordered a probe into the incident in which two unidentified persons came in a car fitted with a fake name plate resembling its own and allegedly threatened a senior citizen.

Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic issued a direction to Ernakulam rural police chief and Motor Vehicles Department to conduct a detailed probe to nab the accused. The commission ordered the probe based on a complaint lodged by a senior citizen who hails from Venduvazhi in Kothamangalam.

As per the complainant, the two unidentified persons approached her claiming to be officials of Human Rights Commission.

