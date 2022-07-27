Human rights panel orders probe into senior citizens' threatening
Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic issued a direction to Ernakulam rural police chief and Motor Vehicles Department to conduct a detailed probe to nab the accused.
Published: 27th July 2022 06:57 AM | Last Updated: 27th July 2022 06:57 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: Kerala Human Rights Commission on Tuesday ordered a probe into the incident in which two unidentified persons came in a car fitted with a fake name plate resembling its own and allegedly threatened a senior citizen.
Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic issued a direction to Ernakulam rural police chief and Motor Vehicles Department to conduct a detailed probe to nab the accused. The commission ordered the probe based on a complaint lodged by a senior citizen who hails from Venduvazhi in Kothamangalam.
As per the complainant, the two unidentified persons approached her claiming to be officials of Human Rights Commission.