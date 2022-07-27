KAAPA invoked against 39-year-old man

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have barred a habitual offender from entering the Ernakulam rural limits after invoking the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). Ranju, 39, of Thannapillali House, Edavanakkad, has been deported from the rural limits for a year as part of ‘Operation Dark Hunt’, a special drive against goons and anti-social elements. Range DIG Niraj Kumar Gupta issued the order based on a report submitted by District Police Chief Vivek Kumar.

Ranju was involved in several cases, including attempts to murder, causing violence and kidnapping, registered at the Njarakkal police station during the past four years. He was also arraigned in the case pertaining to the kidnapping of Saiju Thankachan -- an accused in the models’ death case -- last February. As part of Operation Dark Hunt, 36 people have been deported, while 57 people were put in jail.

