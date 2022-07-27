Nuncio meets Kariyil, Vatican to take final call on archbishop’s future

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India, met Archbishop Antony Kariyil at the Bishop’s House in Kochi on Tuesday, amid reports that he has conveyed the Vatican’s decision asking the latter to step down as apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese.

The visit of the Nuncio to meet Archbishop Kariyil is the first direct intervention by the Vatican in the row over the way the Mass is celebrated in the Syro-Malabar Church, which was opposed by a large section of priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. Though no official confirmation was available, sources said Archbishop Kariyil has agreed to step down from the post.

According to sources, a formal announcement regarding the resignation will come only after receiving the Vatican’s official missive. “Nothing has been confirmed as of now. It is learnt that the apostolic nuncio has returned with the handwritten resignation letter of Kariyil.

As an interim arrangement, an administrator will be appointed for the archdiocese. The decision on the appointment of the administrator will be taken by the Syro-Malabar Church Synod with the consent of the Vatican in August,” said a source. The apostolic nuncio had earlier summoned Archbishop Kariyil to Delhi.

Archdiocese priests’ body terms it ‘forced resignation’

Fr Jose Vallikodath, PRO of Athirupatha Samrakshana Samithi, a body of priests of the archdiocese, said Archbishop Kariyil is not yet 74, which is considered the age of retirement. “Hence, what’s happening is a forced resignation,” he said. Sources said when the archbishop was called to Delhi, it was said that he was asked to step down. “But he didn’t comply and returned,” said another source. On Tuesday, the apostolic nuncio came down personally. “All these point towards the Vatican’s stand,” said the source.

According to the priests who were involved in the revolt against the implementation of the uniform Holy Mass, they would come out with a statement only after the decision is officially announced. The Ernakulam-Angamaly archbishop had been leading a revolt of priests in the archdiocese against Cardinal George Alencherry for the past one year.

On Monday, around 200 priests, who back Mar Kariyil, had gathered at the Bishop’s House in Kochi to pledge their solidarity to the archdiocese. The priests passed a resolution saying they would not accept Kariyil’s removal as the head of the archdiocese. The resolution demanded the resignation of Cardinal Alencherry, who has been embroiled in the controversy over the sale of property belonging to the Church.

