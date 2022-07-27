Home Cities Kochi

Two-day job fair held at Infopark

More than 38 companies, including prominent companies such as Tata Elxsi, NeST Digital, ThinkPalm and Acabes, participated in the two-day job fair, launched targeting 2022 graduates.

Published: 27th July 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

The Infopark campus in Kakkanad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aiming to support youth with more than 800 job opportunities in the state’s IT Parks, including Infopark, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Kerala Section and Group of Technologies (GTech), a conglomerate of IT companies, jointly organised IEEE Job Fair 2022 at Infopark, Kochi.More than 38 companies, including prominent companies such as Tata Elxsi, NeST Digital, ThinkPalm and Acabes, participated in the two-day job fair, launched targeting 2022 graduates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infopark
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp