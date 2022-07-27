Two-day job fair held at Infopark

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aiming to support youth with more than 800 job opportunities in the state’s IT Parks, including Infopark, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Kerala Section and Group of Technologies (GTech), a conglomerate of IT companies, jointly organised IEEE Job Fair 2022 at Infopark, Kochi.More than 38 companies, including prominent companies such as Tata Elxsi, NeST Digital, ThinkPalm and Acabes, participated in the two-day job fair, launched targeting 2022 graduates.

