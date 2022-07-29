Home Cities Kochi

Bamboo rice payasam & elephant calls

“It’s a shame that I haven’t explored even half of Ernakulam’s natural beauty, despite having lived here for decades,” says a senior journalist, as we discuss scenic spots in the district.

Published: 29th July 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Inchathotty suspension bridge

By Niveditha Cheruvullil
Express News Service

KOCHI: “It’s a shame that I haven’t explored even half of Ernakulam’s natural beauty, despite having lived here for decades,” says a senior journalist, as we discuss scenic spots in the district. This is, in fact, a common line heard among Kochiites. Currently, there seems to be a rise in going local, and exploring hidden wonders in and around the city. One such spot is Mamalakandam, a lush, tranquil village near the Ernakulam-Idukki border.   

Located 30km from Kothamangalam, Mamalakandam is an ideal getaway for those who love the woods and waterfalls. A drive through the Kothamangalam-Thattekad road, covered in mist even at noon, is a trance-like experience. For those who seek to literally soak in nature, there are several roadside rivulets and streams that are safe to bathe. And, when you pull over, don’t miss the amazing variety of butterflies here.   

Mamalakandam became a social media sensation after some vloggers featured the village’s government high school, which has the Elampassery waterfall in the backdrop. The school is nowadays a great starting point. There are several attractions within a 30km radius. A must-visit is Kerala’s longest suspension bridge at Inchathotty, about 20 km from Mamalakandam. 

People visiting this 186m bridge over the Periyar can also check out kayaking and boating options, based on weather conditions. The residents have set up small stalls that sell dishes made of bamboo rice. A must-try is ‘mulayari payasam’, a sweet and healthy pudding. Homely meals, too, are available at small eateries. 

“Our ancestors cleared the jungle and set up this village over 100 years ago,” says Valsala Nandhan, 58, who runs an eatery here. “The school was built in the 1980s. Mamalakandam became famous over the past two years.” As we return, there is sudden silence as elephants trumpet at a distance, somewhere deep in the forest. And then, the jungle symphony continues.  

Weekender

Column on getaways to disconnect from stress and reconnect with life

Mamalakandam

Distance from Kochi: About 85km

Nearby attractions
Cheeyappara waterfalls - 12km
Kuttampuzha -13km
Valara waterfalls - 14km
Inchathotty suspension bridge - 20km
Thattekkad bird sanctuary - 20km
Vadattupara waterfalls - 35km

Stay: Homestays and hotels (Rs  700 to Rs 17,000 per night)  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp