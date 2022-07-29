Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Metal decor and wall arts will never go out of style. It remains one of the preferred trends to give your home a contemporary touch. Be it minimal or something elaborate metal can do it all, says artist Manuel Justin, an Edappally-based designer who runs Creative Art Studio.

For the past few years, Justin says there is an increase in demand for decorative metal fabrications, including mirror frames, lamps and wall arts. Gone are the days when the spacious living room adorned huge life-size pricey paintings. Most of them are now replaced by metal-embossed artworks and metal sculptures. According to Manuel, the metal works add elegance and give a luxurious look to the spaces, irrespective of the architectural design.

“The designs can be customized according to the customer’s pocket. It gives a minimalist look to the room and a contemporary and stylish makeover. Simple and sleek designs such as a leaf, flowers, feathers, abstracts or patterns are in vogue now. I create handmade structures with durable iron rods and malleable wrought iron rods”, he says.

His designs are mostly lightweight and come in a stain finish to eliminate the rusting process. Apart from skeleton patterns, he creates embossed metal art pieces in brass, gold, and copper shades, which are also in high demand.

“In 2018, conventional designs like Budha were in demand. Now, abstracts and floral designs have taken over. Young customers come up with ideas and designs for metal decor. Also, it is important to blend art in architecture. These designs are an outcome of artistic craftsmanship,” he says.

A sustainable touch to metal too

Justin also remodels scrap metal into decor pieces. The leftover scraps shared by his customers or from his collections are turned into innovative designs.

Aftercare is important

Justin reminds us that metal artworks and decor pieces are finished with powder paint coating. The increased moisture inside the rooms means appropriate aftercare is needed. If not, after six-seven years, they can lose their sheen.

