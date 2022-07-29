Roars like a tiger

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A couple of days ago, I got an opportunity to participate in the national media drive of the new Kiger compact SUV from Renault India. This time, Renault chose the scenic Kumarakom as the location. The enchanting backwater destination witnessed a celebratory drive of the cute and updated SUV, as it achieved the production milestone of 50,000.

Within 17 months after their global launch in February 2021, it reached the half-a-lakh mark, that too in the pandemic times. To continue with the success story, they have updated the Kiger with some cosmetic and functional additions.

The all-new Kiger has all the original winning formulae intact the SUV stance, stunning beauty, fuel efficiency, power, capable powertrains and of course the value-for-money proposition. The changes made this time are to attract more youngsters.

Have a look at the main additions — Cruise Control, wireless smartphone charger and red-fade dashboard accent are just some interior upgrades. Front skid plate, tailgate chrome, turbo door decals, red wheel caps on 40.64-cm and diamond cut alloy wheels etc are some exterior additions.

Renault Kiger 22 is available in two engine options 1 l energy engine in MT and EASY-R AMT transmissions and 1 l turbo engine in MT and X-TRONIC CVT transmissions. Additionally, the Renault Kiger range will be now available in a new colour option stealth black.

That means, Kiger now offers seven colours — stealth black, radiant red, metal mustard, Caspian blue, moonlight silver, ice cool white and mahogany brown) with an option of four Dual-tone combinations. In total, Kiger is available in 20 variants in the price range of ` 5.99 lakh to `10.62 lakh. Let’s look deeper into one of the most affordable offerings in the compact SUV segment.

Turbo performer

Kiger comes in two engine options. A 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (72 HP) and 1-litre turbo-charged petrol engine (100 HP). The former is meted to either 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT (Easy-R, as they put it) transmission. The latter has 5-speed manual/X-TRONIC CVT transmissions.

The turbo manual variants claim a fuel efficiency of 20.5 km/l. The figures vary from 18.24 kmpl to 20.5 kmpl among variants.

What is noteworthy here are the drive modes. There are Eco, Normal and Sport modes. As the performance levels increase considerably in Sport mode, one cannot expect the highest attainable fuel efficiency.

Smooth stroll

The turbo engine with a CVT gearbox is a breeze. Sudden but smooth acceleration, wonderful CVT shifting and usable drive modes make all the difference. In Eco mode, the car just strolls. And in Sport mode, it is like driving another car with a bigger engine! That much is the difference in performance. Normal mode sits in between these two and it is enough for the day-to-day commute. At higher revs, engine noise may enter the cabin. But this sporty note is not that annoying. I found that the suspension is also commendable.

Dimensions

Length: 3,991 mm

Width: 1,750 mm

Height: 1,600 mm

Wheelbase: 2,500 mm

Boot volume: 405 l

Ground clearance: 205 mm

Fuel tank volume: 40 l

Drive without worry

In a time when NCAP ratings are big discussions, Renault Kiger can boast of a 4-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant safety. The car comes equipped with four airbags — front and side along with seatbelts with a pretensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). It also hosts a range of features such as ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors, which ensure safety while driving on the road.

The cabin

The cabin looks, simply put, cool. I drove the top turbo variant with a black interior and reddish accent on the dashboard. On the black fabric of seats and panels, a red stitch is added. The high-seating position is one of the highlights and the touch screen does not obstruct the road view. A lot of storage and utility spaces are available. The wireless charging facility is a welcome addition. But 360-degree camera is missing. Tall drivers or passengers may feel the lack of ample thigh support.

New launches

NEW ALTO IS COMING BEFORE GRAND VITARA

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the latest-generation Alto in August. The entry-level hatchback will get an all-new platform as well as a new powertrain option. New Alto will most likely get two powertrain options — the existing 796cc petrol engine and the new K10C 1-litre dual jet unit, most recently seen in the Maruti Suzuki S Presso. The former produces 48hp and 69Nm of torque, while the new K10C produces 67hp and 89Nm. Genuine sources reported the new Alto will be introduced before the price announcement of the Grand Vitara. Since its launch in 2000, the Alto has been one of Maruti’s most popular models and has sold over 41 lakh units. This is the first full model change of the Alto in a decade — the outgoing car has been on sale since 2012 and received a mid-life update in 2019.

ATHER 450 X GEN 3

Ather Energy, India’s electric scooter manufacturer, recently launched the all-new 450X Gen-3 in Kerala. The Gen-3 of the 450 series comes with a host of new features that enhance its performance and ride quality. It is now equipped with a bigger and more powerful 3.7 kWh battery giving a certified range of 146 km and a true range of 105km on a single charge. It has got bigger tyres with more grip too. The Gen-3 450X is priced at ~157,402 (ex-showroom Kochi) and is now open for test rides and booking. The upgraded version will offer five ride modes Warp, Sport, Ride, SmartEco, and Eco. The maximum power output in Warp mode is 6.2 kW (8.3 hp).

Scorpio N booking starts tomorrow

Mahindra & Mahindra announced the introductory prices for the Automatic and 4WD variants of the eagerly awaited SUV, the all-new Scorpio-N. Introductory prices are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings. The price of automatic variants ranges from I15.45 lakh to I21.45 lakh. These are `1.96 lakh higher than that of the corresponding manual variants. The four-wheel drive option is available in three diesel variants. It costs I2.45 lakh over the two-wheel drive variants. The deliveries of the Scorpio-N will begin during the forthcoming festive season starting on 26, September. 20,000 units of the Scorpio-N are planned for the initial rollout until December 2022.

