Cognizant opens 1 lakh-sq-ft space in Infopark

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a big boost to the state’s attempt to attract new investments, leading IT company Cognizant India on Friday opened its newest facility at Infopark, Kochi. The new three-storey building at Infopark’s phase-II has 1,00,998 sq.ft. space and has the capacity to support over 2,000 associates through a hybrid work model. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the new facility at a function held at Infopark.

The move to open a new facility by Cognizant India, which is part of Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions, comes after the company identified Kochi as one of the 21 places of the future. “The new facility is part of Cognizant’s Cochin Nevada Campus (CNC) which has been awarded Gold LEED certification for its world-class sustainable design and practices,” the company officials said. The CNC offers associates a gymnasium, kayaking, and an open-air amphitheatre, among other facilities.

“Cognizant is proud to expand its presence in Kochi, bring new jobs and opportunities and significantly deepen our 15-year-long partnership with the city and people of Kerala,” said Rajesh Nambiar, chairman and managing director, Cognizant India.

