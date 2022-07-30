Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corp, Smart Mission join hands with WRI India

Kochi Corporation building

Kochi Corporation building (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to scale up green and inclusive neighbourhoods for children and families across the city, the Kochi corporation and the Cochin Smart Mission signed a memorandum of understanding with World Resources Institute India (WRI India) on Friday. 

Kochi, along with other select cities, is now moving into the second phase of the challenge, which involves scaling up interventions over the next two years.  At the start of the year, the city was announced as one of the 10 winners of the Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge hosted by the Smart Cities Mission under the ministry of housing and urban affairs, in collaboration with the Bernard van Leer Foundation (BvLF). WRI India is the technical partner. 

The challenge is aimed at supporting city agencies and their partners to adopt an early childhood development focus in the design, planning, and management of cities. “Our dream is to create recreational spaces for every child in Kochi within walking distance of their homes,” said Cochin Smart Mission CEO Shanavas S.

