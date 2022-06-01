Actor abduction case: Police seek assault video from FSL

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Police probing the 2017 actor abduction and rape case have sought the verbatim transcript of sexual assault video from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for verifying whether it was leaked. The prosecution on Tuesday requested Additional Special Sessions Court to forward a note to FSL for the purpose.

The move came after the police found a sexual assault video verbatim on the mobile phone of Anoop, brother of actor Dileep. The request was submitted before the court which is hearing the petition seeking cancellation of Dileep’s bail for tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses. According to the prosecution, the presence of the video verbatim in Anoop’s mobile phone indicates that Dileep and Anoop had seen the visuals of the sexual assault.

The court told the prosecution that the sound clips of the sexual assault were played at the court and all the lawyers were permitted to make a verbatim of the clips. The prosecution maintained that the verbatim found in Anoop’s mobile phone was a detailed one explaining the entire incident. As the video verbatim of the sexual assault is kept at the FSL, the court won’t have to send the memory card to record the verbatim.

The court has asked the prosecution to file a detailed report in this regard on or before June 2. Meanwhile, the prosecution on Tuesday played an audio clip recovered from a Vivo mobile phone of Dileep recorded on October 5, 2019, in the open court. The prosecution claimed that the audio clip revealed the attempt made by Dileep to influence the Additional Special Sessions Court Judge.

However, the court said that there is no specific mention of the name of the judge in the clip and the Malayalam term ‘Avar’ (she, he or they) was used. To this, assistant public prosecutor K B Sunil Kumar said that the prosecution never believes that the court was influenced by Dileep. Instead, there was only an attempt by Dileep to influence the court, he said.

With this, the court completed hearing the arguments of the prosecution seeking cancellation of Dileep’s bail. The court will be hearing Dileep’s lawyers on Thursday. The prosecution also filed a status report on further investigation. The deadline for submitting the final report after conducting further investigation was on Tuesday.