Police plan steps to curb rash driving and speeding by buses and autos

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Rash driving and speeding have been a persisting issue in Kochi city. With offices gradually shifting from work from home and schools reopening, the city has been witnessing heavy traffic these days. Private buses and autos overtaking each other or other private vehicles have been giving a terrifying time to other commuters.

“On Wednesday morning, on my way to the office at MG Road after dropping off my son at his school near Vyttila, a private bus driver was experimenting with his driving skills by going zig-zag amid heavy traffic near Kadavanthra Junction. The bus was fully packed and it was horrifying to see the way he was driving. The police must take serious action against such drivers,” said Sudheer P K, an employee of a private bank.

Following the complaints, the city traffic police plan to organise a special drive and awareness programme for the drivers in the coming days. “We will be holding a meeting with the drivers of both private buses and autorickshaws to discuss the issue. It has also been decided to impose fines and cease vehicles if the same act is repeated despite warning.

We will also try to understand their problems. Mostly, what happens is that they (private bus drivers) rush as they have a fixed time to reach a particular destination. We will also discuss practical solutions to avoid traffic blocks in various parts of the cities,” said city DCP V U Kuriakose. “Rash driving is never an excuse and is a violation of traffic rules,” he added.