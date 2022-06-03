Kochi firm’s E-Marine technology to wean vessels from use of fossil fuels

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Given the drastic change in climate, industries, especially those connected to water bodies, are focusing on reducing carbon footprint and to find more sustainable energy systems. Now, Kochi-based Yesen Sustain has launched E-Marine, which the company claims is a revolutionary technology offering solar and electric modular kits for boats and other watercraft.

“E-Marine technology will help reduce the carbon footprint globally by revolutionising the way fisheries and water-tourism industries work by replacing fossil fuels,” Yesen Sustain co-founder George Mathew said.

There are approximately 2.54 lakh fishing boats and around 5,000 houseboats and shikaras in Kerala.

“Going by those figures, the marine industry is one of the largest of pollutants and accounts for 2.5% of the global carbon footprint,” he said. For Indian operations, the company has tied up with shipyard partners, including Samudra Shipyard, C-DAT, CIFT and Matha Marines.