Private bus, autorickshaw drivers in no mood to keep left, say it’s impossible

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the Kerala High Court directing the regional transport authority to ensure that private buses should keep to the extreme left of the road, the drivers in the city seem to be in no mood to follow the ruling. A reality check by TNIE revealed that drivers continue to manoeuvre buses and autorickshaws in a zigzag manner, posing a threat to other motorists. On Wednesday, Justice Amit Rawal issued the directive to the city police commissioner and the regional transport officer to “immediately issue an order” prohibiting honking and overtaking by private buses within city limits.

While accepting the intention behind the order is to ensure road safety, the drivers say it is impossible to follow the directive on city roads. “If we keep the vehicle always on the left side of city roads, we will be able to operate only a single trip in a day. How can we keep to the left if vehicles are parked illegally on the roadside? The court should consider this too. And the police and the motor vehicles department should take action against illegal parking,” said a bus driver.

An autorickshaw driver welcomed the court’s directive not to honk but felt there are practical difficulties in always keeping the vehicle to the extreme left of the road. “The government should promote the public transport system and thereby reduce the number of private vehicles on the road. Road safety can also be implemented in that manner,” he said.

Meanwhile, a road safety expert, on condition of anonymity, said the court rulings are welcome but the required infrastructure should be developed before implementing them. “Despite Kochi being a metropolitan city, it doesn’t have an adequate number of bus bays. Where will the drivers park the buses while passengers are boarding? Buses will be forced to use the speed track on the road.

Cities like Chandigarh have implemented the left-side system by providing a dedicated lane for public transport. Here the roads are so narrow that implementing even the lane-traffic system is difficult,” said the expert. At the same time, the motor vehicles department and the police said the High Court order will be implemented. “A direction in that regard has already been given to the respective association members. If they fail to follow the order, action will be initiated,” a police officer said.