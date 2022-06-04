STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam turns hotspot in fresh Covid wave

Daily count around 400; active cases go up to 7,000; 26 died of infection last week; health dept ups testing

Published: 04th June 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, COVID test, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the daily case count hovering around 400, Ernakulam district has emerged as the hotspot in the fresh Covid wave in Kerala. Ignoring the infection threat and flouting of Covid safety norms appear to be the reasons for the rise in positive cases. Over the past two days, over 400 daily cases have been reported in the district, according to the health department.

On Thursday, the figure stood at 407 while it was 463 on Wednesday. Last week, 26 Covid deaths too were reported in Ernakulam district. The number of active cases now stands at around 7,000. The daily case count in other districts is low compared to Ernakulam, an official said.

As testing has increased, the caseload too is going up.“Around 3,000 Covid tests are carried out daily to identify and isolate those infected. Cases may go up further in the coming days,” said District Medical Officer V Jayasree. She pointed out that Covid protocol has not been relaxed in public places. 

“People should wear masks, maintain social distancing and use sanitiser to curb the spread,” she said.
At the same time, a majority of people continues to flout the norms. With cluster formation reported in various colleges and institutions, the health department has urged everyone to remain vigilant. 

“Buses run packed with people, violating the Covid protocol. Most people don’t wear masks properly while in public. The Omicron variant was highly transmissible, and so is its sub-variant. Implementing stringent Covid measures is the only way to tackle the spread. With schools reopening, the situation will become difficult to manage if there is further spread,” a health official said.Amid the rise in infection rate, Covid vaccination is progressing in the district. So far, over 31.10 lakh people have been vaccinated in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid wave Ernakulam COVID 19
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp