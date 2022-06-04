IB flags graffiti incident at Kochi Metro yard as major security failure

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Intelligence Bureau (IB) has flagged the graffiti incident at Kochi Metro yard in Muttom, Aluva, as a major security lapse. The Metro Rail networks in the country are categorised as ‘high security zone’ and any lapse in security reveals failure in the existing security system. Even as there are rumours that the graffiti was handiwork of some insiders in Kochi Metro, the Central agency has apprised Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of the major security breach following confirmation that the two unidentified persons had sneaked into the yard in broad daylight on May 22 and painted the graffiti on the coach spending over two hours at the yard.

“Currently, State Industrial Security Force (SISF) is handling the security of Kochi Metro Rail. But the SISF has withdrawn considerable number of staff from Kochi Metro following non-payment of dues amounting to `35 crore by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) to the SISF. As per the information, the SISF will withdraw another batch of 35 SISF personnel soon,” said an intelligence officer. The officer added that the CCTV system at the yard didn’t cover many areas and lacked visual clarity. Another major security flaw reported was that the 24x7 CCTV surveillance control room failed to detect the intruders from the CCTV live feeds.

Police officials said the visuals of the two suspects weren’t that clear as the surveillance cameras at the particular spot aren’t that of high resolution. “Police are finding it really hard to collect physical details of the suspects from the visuals captured by the cameras,” said an officer. Sources at KMRL said a decision has been taken to replace the existing cameras at the spot with high-resolution ones.

“The existing cameras were installed in 2016 and a decision has been taken to replace it,” said sources. SISF commandant Sigimon George, who relieved the post on Friday following a transfer order, said the government is yet to take a decision on deployment of additional personnel after the staff were withdrawn following non-payment of dues by KMRL.