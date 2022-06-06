Woman’s death in Kochi: Kin allege medical negligence 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aluva resident Suchitra S is in a battle seeking justice for her mother, Susheela Devi, 65, who died on April 3 at the Kalamassery medical college hospital (MCH). The family has alleged medical negligence on the part of the two hospitals, a private hospital in Chalakudy being the other, where she was treated. Knocking the doors of all government authorities, and shuttling between the Ernakulam and Thrissur district administrations, the 42-year-old Suchitra has decided to continue the fight till her mother gets justice.

Susheela, who suffered from several discomforts including an inability to open her eyes, was first rushed to the Chalakudy hospital where she was under treatment for psychiatric issues for over six years. Though she was admitted to the private hospital for eight days, her health condition deteriorated, said Suchitra, who is a lawyer.

“My mother was not eating and was unable to open her eyes. She was complaining of other discomforts as well. We rushed her to the hospital but had to wait 30 to 45 minutes before a doctor attended to her. The doctor who had treated my mother at the hospital had diagnosed her with OCD issues, and she was undergoing treatment for that. Later it was identified that she was suffering from catatonia, a neuropsychiatric disorder,” she said.

Susheela was then shifted to the MCH on March 31. Three days later, she passed away. “While under treatment at the Chalakudy hospital, nursing students had taken care of her in the ICU. The tube for food intake was inserted in the lungs rather than the food pipe.

The hospital authorities have admitted that they inserted the tube in the lungs. They had also fed her through the tube but identified it only later. After that, my mother was never the same again. She was shifted to the medical college hospital, where they said her right lung was damaged. She was diagnosed with pneumonia in the end,” said Suchitra, who now lives with her 79-year-old father.

Susheela’s final rights were conducted at her native place in Kollam. Since then, Suchitra has been knocking on all doors seeking justice. She had written to the chief minister, health minister and the Human Rights Commission regarding the incident, alleging negligence on the part of the hospital authorities. She said she met Health Minister Veena George when she was in Kochi to campaign for the Thrikkakara byelection.

The police said no case has been registered yet.