STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Boy meets world

For Bipin Chandradas, art is a personal affair. It is deeply connected to his life back home in Kollam, his dreams and what goes on around him everyday at work.

Published: 07th June 2022 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Bipin Chandradas, art is a personal affair. It is deeply connected to his life back home in Kollam, his dreams and what goes on around him everyday at work. Though he is employed in the UAE, his art oozes nostalgia, and his childhood spent at the small town, Karunagappally.

A little boy lies down on a boat that is cruising downstream along a scenic route, amid lotus leaves. He is falling in love with solitude, his eyes closed. In another frame, a little child sits on a jackfruit tree with his friend. They are conspiring to pluck a jackfruit! Almost every one of Bipin’s frames has the innocence and curiosity of childhood attached to it.

“Sometimes, the boy in the pictures is me,” says Bipin. The boy on the boat, a painting titled Rest in Peace came to the artist when remembered the many lake rides he did back in Kerala during his younger days. “Even now there is a small ‘kadavu’ near my home. There is also a temple near my village that you can only get to on a boat. I was reminiscing all this over a call with friends. But ironically, I have never been alone on a boat before,” he quips.

There is a reason why jackfruits are a favourite for him. “Every vacation, we’d have jackfruits in Karunagappally. My cousin and I would climb up the trees for them. Sometimes the family would relish the ripe fruit or we would make dishes with it,” says Bipin.

Though an engineer by profession, Bipin is deeply in love with the art world. “Though I used to paint since I was a kid, it was at college I started immersing myself in the world of colours. At the Government Engineering College Idukki, I met students from all over Kerala. There, I learned about digital paintings,” he says. It is also where he heard about Theyyam which appears in many of his surreal works.

Elephants, evenings spent playing in water, watching his mother bathing a baby, the days spent obsessed in front of TV watching Shakthiman, Bipin’s oeuvre is a nostalgic walk down the memory lane.
Though the 27-year-old has been creating digital paintings since 2015, he started publishing them on his Instagram only in 2020. Now his account is completely dedicated to art, which has stories about his childhood and adulthood now. Life Tea, one of Bipin’s works, is a tribute to his love for the hot beverage.

“Everyday, my friend and I drink at least 10 glasses of black tea from a shop near our office. One before going to work, several during the work hours, one after work, then several before we sleep. Life is nothing without tea,” gushes Bipin.

What sets his artworks apart, however, is the style. In a largely white background with minimum strokes, Bipin speaks volumes. One of Bipin’s signatures is two little birds that accompany the little kid on his every adventure. “Those birds represent my twin siblings. They are younger than me and used to follow me around all the time,” says Bipin. 

New series
Bipin is now working on a new series. “I paint women from all walks of life in the series. Their skin is dark like a rainy cloud. That’s why I named it Nimbus Clouds,” he says. The latest one in this series is Karuthamma, a character from the novel Chemmeen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp