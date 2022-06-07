Gold smuggling: Kerala HC quashes trio’s detention

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday quashed the continued preventive detention of the three accused persons in the case regarding the gold smuggling through Container Freight Station (CFS) at Willingdon Island last year. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had seized a huge quantity of gold concealed in the compressor of a refrigerator. The court quashed the order detaining Muhammed Ali, Abdulla S S and Biju V Joy. The petitioners submitted that the detaining authority failed to consider that the sponsoring authority had not opposed the applications for bail filed by the accused.