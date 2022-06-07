STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCBC calls attention on terror attacks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The world’s conscience must wake up against the terrorist attacks on Christians, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) said in a statement on Monday.The KCBC issued the statement in the wake of the massacre of Christians by terrorists in Nigeria.

It said the world was shocked to see a video, circulated few days ago, that showed around 20 people being murdered by IS terrorists. Besides the merciless killings of Christians in various places over the past few months, more than 50 people were brutally murdered in a church in Nigeria during the Feast of Pentecost. It is an agonising to see innocent people being murdered just because they are Christians, the KCBC said.

“The increasing number of Islamic terrorist attacks across the world is a matter to be taken very seriously by the nations. Some of the recent incidents that occurred in our country reveals that we are also not immune to such threats,” it said. “Such acts of terrorism are a matter of concern to the peace loving citizens of the country,” the statement said. 

