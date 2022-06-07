STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scan QR code, get all details about Fort Kochi

Tourism in the state is going the green way. In a move that does away with travel guides made of paper, the tourism department has switched to the virtual world.

Published: 07th June 2022 06:04 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tourism in the state is going the green way. In a move that does away with travel guides made of paper, the tourism department has switched to the virtual world. Now all one has to do is scan the QR codes placed at tourist destinations, and one will get the e-brochure detailing everything about the place on their mobiles.

The state is planning to bring out e-brochures for all the key tourism destinations. “The first step towards this initiative starts with Fort Kochi,” said Mohammed Riyas, PWD and Tourism Minister. He said the tourism department plans to use the vast possibilities presented by technology to make the travel experience a memorable one.

“The QR code for the e-brochure on Fort Kochi will be made available at all the national and international airports. The department plans to introduce all the different tourist destinations in the state in this manner,” said the minister after launching the QR code at a function held at Fort Kochi. This e-brochure will provide all the necessary information that a visitor needs about a particular destination. 

“Information like the things that make the destination stand out, its uniqueness, accommodation facilities, important places and transportation facilities besides many other tidbits are provided in the e-brochure,” Riyas said. He said the government aims to bring the local people, tourists and the tourism department closer. And to bring all of them closer, technology is the best tool. As a part of this, the department had come up with various projects and initiatives.

“Maya WhatsApp chat box is one such initiative,” he said. Using this chatbox, a visitor can get all the tourism-related information regarding the state. He said no other state can claim to have such a facility. “We are forging ahead by triumphing over the problems and issues caused by the pandemic. As part of this, the state launched caravan tourism which has been received well by the stake holders all over the world,” said the minister. According to him, in 2021-2022 financial year, 75,37,617 domestic tourists arrived in Kerala. “In the first few months of 2022, 38 lakh domestic tourists arrived in the state. 2022 holds more promises when it comes to the tourism sector,” added the minister.

