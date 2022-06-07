STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scole Kerala invites admission applications

Those who have completed the first year higher secondary course through CBSE, ICSE and state boards can apply.

Published: 07th June 2022 01:40 AM

Education, admission

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Scole Kerala Higher Secondary second year admission and re-admission for the academic year 2022-23 will be held from June 8 to 22. Those interested can apply via website  www.scolekerala.org. 

The printout of the application registered online and documents should be sent to the Executive Director, Scole Kerala, Vidya Bhavan, Poojappura PO, Thiruvananthapuram-695012, by 5 pm on June 25.

