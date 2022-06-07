Scole Kerala invites admission applications

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Scole Kerala Higher Secondary second year admission and re-admission for the academic year 2022-23 will be held from June 8 to 22. Those interested can apply via website www.scolekerala.org.

Those who have completed the first year higher secondary course through CBSE, ICSE and state boards can apply.

The printout of the application registered online and documents should be sent to the Executive Director, Scole Kerala, Vidya Bhavan, Poojappura PO, Thiruvananthapuram-695012, by 5 pm on June 25.