Kochi fishermen at sea with a catch-22

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There was a time when their forefathers communicated with the winds. With the clouds. And, of course, with the sea their kadalamma. According to legend, veteran fisherfolk had ‘magical prayers’ to make the rough seas calm or the dark clouds change course. Times have changed. Today, the stories they share are more of misery.

A R Chandrabose, 65, is a third-generation fisherman at Njarakkal in Vypeen. “I followed in the footsteps of my father Raghavan, and grandfather Kutty,” he says. “How can one become a fisherman without knowing the sea? It involves traditional knowledge and intuition — on where the water is deep,

where one can get a good catch, etc.”

He says the scenario has changed. “There was a time when traditional fishermen here got plenty of fish. Even about 20 years ago, fishers from southern parts of the state used to camp and set sail off Vypeen,” he recalls. “Now, fishermen from other regions are no longer seen here. What does that imply? Moreover, after the tsunami and the floods, the sea level patterns have changed. Over the past three years, we have seen a big dip in fish availability.”

Chandrabose believes dredging for the LNG terminal at Puthuvypeen, too, has affected the sea. Pointing to the shore, he recalls a time when his feet used to get covered with sludge by the shore. “Our ancestors used to say the presence of sludge on the shore indicated that the sea was calm. However, due to dredging and erosion, we rarely see sludge these days.”

Even fish breeding patterns have changed, he adds. “About 10 years ago, sardines were not that common. Then its population and demand rose. Now, we don’t find many sardines; they are brought from neighbouring states,” says Chandrabose. “Uncontrolled fishing using ghost nets and trawling have affected the underwater habitat.”

Unnikrishnan T B, 54, of Vypeen, echoes similar views. He reminisces about days when “there was plenty of fish”. “I was in Class 8 when I first headed to sea with my father. Over the years, I have witnessed how the catch has steadily declined. Today, there are times when we return empty handed — something that never happened before.

“There are multiple issues, including fuel costs. Also, fishing is restricted as per weather forecast. In the olden days, our ancestors used to gauge the wind and venture into the sea. Now, we are forced to rely on government instructions.”

Fishermen highlight environmental concerns, too, such as ocean warming, rise in sea level, and disruption of fish food such as planktons. All these lead to depletion of fish wealth, they say. A C Clarance, 64, from Manassery, situated south of Fort Kochi, notes there has been a scarcity of fish varieties such as mackerel, sardines and trevally. “The sea is filled with plastic, and the underwater temperature of the sea has been rising, causing degradation of marine life.”

Manu P M, 30, of Vypeen, is among the handful of youngsters still swimming against the tide. Many have taken up other jobs. “Fishing is in my blood,” he says, on returning from the sea. “My father, Mani Parambadi and my brother, Maneesh, are also fishermen. For us, the thought of leaving fishing is scary.”