Ernakulam Collector Jafar Malik has midday meal with students, rates food excellent

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector Jafar Malik had lunch with Class IV students of the Government LP School in Thrikkakara on Wednesday. The collector’s visit was in line with the state government decision to ensure the quality of food being served to children at schools under the mid-day meal programme. For the lunch, the school had prepared boiled eggs, potato curry and green gram as side dishes to go with rice. The collector also interacted with the children who attended the Roshni camp, organised for the children of guest workers.

“Not only the food but also the kitchen and utensils were excellent,” said Jafar Malik while returning from the school. He was accompanied by Deputy Director of Education Honey G Alexander, Aluva Sub-District Noon Meal Officer Prannath and teachers.

The quality check on food items in schools was slated to be completed across the district by Wednesday. The inspections are being carried out by the sub-district education officers, noon meal officers and the staff of the district education office and deputy director. The district’s mid-day meal distribution system is satisfactory, said an officer.