STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro’s new stretch all set for final safety inspection

The metro rail safety commissioner’s inspection along the Vadakkekotta-SN Junction stretch is set to begin on Thursday.

Published: 09th June 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro.

Kochi Metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The metro rail safety commissioner’s inspection along the Vadakkekotta-SN Junction stretch is set to begin on Thursday. This is the last round of inspection before the beginning of Kochi Metro services on the route. A team of experts from the signalling, tele-communication and electrical wings -- led by Safety Commissioner Abhay Kumar Rai -- will carry out the inspection, said a Kochi Metro official. 

“The inspection will continue for a couple of days, or more. Once the safety commissioner’s nod is received, we hope to launch the services along the stretch soon,” the official said. 

The electrical inspector general and the Kerala fire and rescue services have already given the required clearances for the stretch. Once the new stretch becomes operational, the number of metro stations will rise to 24 from 22. Vadakkekotta, with an area of 4.3 lakh sq ft, will be the biggest station on the Kochi Metro network. Also, the SN Junction station is being built in one of the largest residential zones in the district. The Petta-SN Junction stretch is the first one built fully under the Kochi Metro Rail Limited, with the construction having begun in October 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp