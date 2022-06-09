Kochi Metro’s new stretch all set for final safety inspection

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The metro rail safety commissioner’s inspection along the Vadakkekotta-SN Junction stretch is set to begin on Thursday. This is the last round of inspection before the beginning of Kochi Metro services on the route. A team of experts from the signalling, tele-communication and electrical wings -- led by Safety Commissioner Abhay Kumar Rai -- will carry out the inspection, said a Kochi Metro official.



“The inspection will continue for a couple of days, or more. Once the safety commissioner’s nod is received, we hope to launch the services along the stretch soon,” the official said.

The electrical inspector general and the Kerala fire and rescue services have already given the required clearances for the stretch. Once the new stretch becomes operational, the number of metro stations will rise to 24 from 22. Vadakkekotta, with an area of 4.3 lakh sq ft, will be the biggest station on the Kochi Metro network. Also, the SN Junction station is being built in one of the largest residential zones in the district. The Petta-SN Junction stretch is the first one built fully under the Kochi Metro Rail Limited, with the construction having begun in October 2019.