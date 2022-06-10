STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health tech summit at KSUM

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), along with the health department and Caritas Hospital, is organising a conclave to discuss the latest trends and innovations in health technology.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), along with the health department and Caritas Hospital, is organising a conclave to discuss the latest trends and innovations in health technology. Announcment of the state’s first Health Tech Accelerator will be the highlight of the Health Tech Summit, 2022, on June 24. Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the event. The event is being hosted in association with IT Kerala, State Family Welfare Department, eHealth Kerala and TIMed. The conclave will be held at Le Meridien in Kochi. Health and Family Welfare Department Principal Secretary Rajan N Khobragade, State Digital Health Mission Director K Mohammed Y Safarulla and KSUM Chief Executive Officer John M Thomas will be present.

