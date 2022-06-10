Kerala firm Ascia Technologies to develop software for BMW

By Express News Service

KOCHI: BMW cars in the future will have the signature of a Keralite technopreneur on them. The German luxury cars in the coming generation will have an advanced infotainment system developed by Ascia Technologies, a global automotive software company headquartered in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, helmed by Thrissur native Jijimon Chandran.

The company has been selected as a software development provider by Garmin, a leading global provider of GPS-enabled products, and the company that teams up with Germany-based AOX Technologies to develop infotainment systems for BMW. The major software development activities will be done at Acsia’s delivery centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

The company will be placing its engineers in Germany too. “Acsia was selected after a long evaluation process. We are one of the very few Indian companies to do a major automotive software project for the German carmaker. Through the project, the engineers in the state will have the opportunity to work with a world-class automotive brand” said Jijimon Chandran, CEO of Acsia Technologies. “Acsia has been delivering best-in-class services to their customers across the world.

The company, along with AOX, being a Garmin SW development partner will further strengthen our competencies. We look forward to this association to offer digital cockpits to our customers,” said Craig Puder, Vice-president of automotive OEM engineering at Garmin.