STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro: Day One safety test over, team to tour new stretch in train Friday

The team toured the 1.8km stretch and reviewed the work. On Friday, they will inspect the work again, from a moving train.

Published: 10th June 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Inspection progressing along the Vadakkekotta-SN Junction stretch on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Final safety inspection along the Vadakkekotta-SN Junction stretch of the Kochi Metro began on Thursday. Metro Rail Safety Commissioner Abhay Kumar Rai led the team, which comprised experts from signalling, telecommunication and electrical wings. The team toured the 1.8km stretch and reviewed the work. On Friday, they will inspect the work again, from a moving train.

“This is the final inspection along the stretch. We will be able to decide on the date of the beginning of service only after the inspection team gives the green signal. If the team suggests any more corrections, then the opening would be delayed,” said a Kochi Metro official.

Deputy commissioner Nidheesh Kumar, officers on special duty E Sreenivas and M N Athani, and senior technical inspector N G Presanna were part of the inspection team. Kochi Metro MD Loknath Behera and Director (Systems) D K Sinha welcomed the team at the SN Junction.

Once the new stretch becomes operational, the number of metro stations will go up to 24 from 22. Vadakkekotta, with an area of 4.3 lakh sq ft, will be Kochi Metro’s biggest station. The SN Junction station is being built in one of the largest residential zones in the district. The Petta-SN Junction stretch is the first one built fully under the supervision of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd , with the construction having begun in October, 2019.

WHAT THE TEAM INSPECTS
Escalator lSignalling facilities  

Station control 
room  lPlatform facilities for passengers

Fire safety equipment

Technical facilities in station control room

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp