Kochi Metro: Day One safety test over, team to tour new stretch in train Friday

KOCHI: The Final safety inspection along the Vadakkekotta-SN Junction stretch of the Kochi Metro began on Thursday. Metro Rail Safety Commissioner Abhay Kumar Rai led the team, which comprised experts from signalling, telecommunication and electrical wings. The team toured the 1.8km stretch and reviewed the work. On Friday, they will inspect the work again, from a moving train.

“This is the final inspection along the stretch. We will be able to decide on the date of the beginning of service only after the inspection team gives the green signal. If the team suggests any more corrections, then the opening would be delayed,” said a Kochi Metro official.

Deputy commissioner Nidheesh Kumar, officers on special duty E Sreenivas and M N Athani, and senior technical inspector N G Presanna were part of the inspection team. Kochi Metro MD Loknath Behera and Director (Systems) D K Sinha welcomed the team at the SN Junction.

Once the new stretch becomes operational, the number of metro stations will go up to 24 from 22. Vadakkekotta, with an area of 4.3 lakh sq ft, will be Kochi Metro’s biggest station. The SN Junction station is being built in one of the largest residential zones in the district. The Petta-SN Junction stretch is the first one built fully under the supervision of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd , with the construction having begun in October, 2019.

WHAT THE TEAM INSPECTS

Escalator lSignalling facilities

Station control

room lPlatform facilities for passengers

Fire safety equipment

Technical facilities in station control room