STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fake currency racket member held after a year

One of the main players of the counterfeit racket busted at Painkutty near Elanji, who had been on the run for about a year, landed in the police net.

Published: 11th June 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One of the main players of the counterfeit racket busted at Painkutty near Elanji, who had been on the run for about a year, landed in the police net. Raveendran, 63, hailing from Udumbanchola, Idukki, was arrested when he arrived at his house. The investigators had arrested 10 accused in the case earlier while Raveendran had been absconding. 

Acting on a tip-off received by Crime Branch SP M P Mohanachandran, who is heading the investigation team, the sleuths picked Raveendran up. He had been staying in hideouts outside the state and various districts in the state for the past one year, according to the police.

A joint operation carried out by the Koothattukulam police and the anti-terrorist squad busted the racket that operated from a luxurious house and seized fake notes of Rs 500 denomination amounting to a face value of Rs 7.57 lakh on July 27 last year. 

The police seized fake bills, five printers, a machine each for photocopying, screen printing, and currency counting, and ink and papers used by the gang to print the fake notes. One of the accused took the house on rent after convincing the owner that the group was involved in television serial production for a Malayalam TV channel. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fake currency
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp