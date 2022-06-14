STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

NH-66 widening: Demolition of buildings on; 30ha to be acquired

The demolition of buildings on the land acquired for the widening of national highway 66 at Moothakunnam began on Monday.

Published: 14th June 2022 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Collector Jafar Malik at the site to assess demolition of buildings as part of NH-66 widening at Moothakunnam. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The demolition of buildings on the land acquired for the widening of national highway 66 at Moothakunnam began on Monday. As part of it, more than 30 hectares of land covering 25km will be acquired. District Collector Jafar Malik visited the site.

“Only less than one-and-a-half ha is left to acquire. The buildings will be demolished in two-and-a-half months. Other construction works will resume after the monsoon,” he said.As many as 1,200 buildings will be demolished.

The district administration has so far distributed `1,107 crore towards compensation and rehabilitation. Malik said all cases and objections related to land acquisition have been settled. Deputy Collector J O Arun, NHAI manager Debaprasad Sahu, Tahsildars (LA) Saritha Prabhakar and K Radhakrishnan, senior superintendent Basil A Kuruvila, licensing officer Anil Kumar and land acquisition officers accompanied the collector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI National Highway 66
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp