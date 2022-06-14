NH-66 widening: Demolition of buildings on; 30ha to be acquired

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The demolition of buildings on the land acquired for the widening of national highway 66 at Moothakunnam began on Monday. As part of it, more than 30 hectares of land covering 25km will be acquired. District Collector Jafar Malik visited the site.

“Only less than one-and-a-half ha is left to acquire. The buildings will be demolished in two-and-a-half months. Other construction works will resume after the monsoon,” he said.As many as 1,200 buildings will be demolished.

The district administration has so far distributed `1,107 crore towards compensation and rehabilitation. Malik said all cases and objections related to land acquisition have been settled. Deputy Collector J O Arun, NHAI manager Debaprasad Sahu, Tahsildars (LA) Saritha Prabhakar and K Radhakrishnan, senior superintendent Basil A Kuruvila, licensing officer Anil Kumar and land acquisition officers accompanied the collector.