Retired and rocking it!  

KOCHI: Gone are the days when retirement was seen as the end of the productive period in a person’s life. Senior citizens are pursuing their passions like never before from charity to teaching martial arts, creating urban forests and cultivating orchids, they are taking up rewarding activities that enrich their own lives and that of the community, too. TNIE reporter Mahima Anna Jacob speaks to a few senior citizens, who are enjoying their retired lives, with renewed energy.

Post to payattu

After 33 years of service in the postal department as an accounts officer, Peter P V Plavidayil has been taking his passion for Kalaripayattu to newer heights. The 67-year-old had started learning Kalaripayattu after landing the job. After retirement in 2016, he continued his learning and began training Kalari aspirants. “I started learning Kalaripayattu at 27 after I got employed. Though I was passionate about kalari from childhood, I couldn’t pursue it owing to financial constraints,” recalls Peter.

He spent a good part of his professional life in Thiruvananthapuram, where he trained at the popular CVN Kalari. Subsequently, Peter specialised in ‘Vadakkan Kalaripayattu’ and got opportunities to demonstrate his skills in several foreign countries. Notably, he got to perform at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2000, when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited India.

Currently, he spends his days teaching youngsters kalari and holding training camps for students. “It is not just a physical activity, it helps one develop confidence, a positive attitude. The feeling is indescribable, you need to experience it,” says Peter, who is now setting up a Kalari institute near his house. He has also received yoga classes from Sivananda Ashram, and takes classes as well.

Latha Karuthedath

Green chapters

Latha Karuthedath, 63, from Kakkanad says she is still on a quest to figure out the things that would fulfil her purpose in life. Nature has always been close to her heart, adds the former teacher. Over the past seven years, Latha has planted hundreds of trees on her 85-cent plot in Thrissur, converting it into a mini-forest. “Though I belong to Kakkanad, I spend a week or two every month in Thrissur. I’ve built a single-storey house, too, to stay in,” she says.

The plot, which initially had only coconut and palm trees, now has fruit-bearing varieties such as mangosteen, jackfruit, chikoo, mango, rambutan, and rose apple. Latha, known as ‘Teacher’ in Kochi’s green circuit, also finds time to engage with children. After retirement, she started conducting storytelling sessions for them. She also organises nature club activities involving school children in the city and Thrissur. “Next, I am planning to set up a film screening room atop my house for economically backwards kids,” she adds.

On a warm expedition

Former CMFRI principal scientist K J Mathew is a man of stories. Having joined the research wing in 1965, Mathew’s journey as a scientist was loaded with adventure. Of the many research trips he undertook -- including to the Andamans and Lakshadweep, and covering the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea -- what stands out is his expedition to Antarctica (from December 3, 1983, to March 29, 1984, just four days short of four months).

Mathew says he was the second scientist from Kerala to have participated in India’s Antarctic programme. As he explains his journey, Mathew says he can still feel the polar chills (see box).

The 80-year-old, however, is now busy spreading the warmth of caring and sharing. Mathew organises ‘Naatu Chandha’ -- a collective which sells organic homegrown produce from small-scale farmers every Sunday. “Coming across a similar collective in Palarivattom, I thought people in my neighbourhood, too, should have access to fresh organic produce. As president of the Cherupushpam Nagar Welfare Association in Kadavanthara, I decided to initiate ‘Naattu Chandha’ in our locality,” he says.

Mathew does charity work, too. With the help of the St. Vincent De Paul Society of Little Flower Church, Mathew has been providing mid-day meals for classes IX and above at Government School, Panampilly Nagar. Also, pitching in from their pensions, Mathew and some members of the Central Government Officer’s Association provide scholarships as well. “Currently, 57 students are being given scholarships. For the past five years, the school has been securing cent per cent results,” says Mathew. “Joining hands with TNIE initiative ‘Express in Education’, we have also been providing newspapers to the students.”

Man on a mission

Since his research revolved around the marine fish krill, which is found in Antarctica, Mathew got the opportunity to be a part of the expedition. Notably, his team was the first to build a research station in Antarctica. One experience from the expedition still sends chills down his spine.

“The prefabricated materials imported from England were carried across the sea in helicopters,” Mathew recalls. “One helicopter crashed into the sea. The pilots and two technicians called for help. One of them wa s severely injured. It took several attempts using lifeboats and slings to save them. The scene remains vivid in my memory, it will never fade.”

Defence to dendrobium

Former DRDO scientist Viswambharan N K is fascinated by orchids. After 30 years of service, he started collecting orchids in 2010. What initially started as an interest gradually grew into a passion — now covering his 600sq.ft terrace. “Farming was something that I liked from my childhood,” says Viswambharan, who retired as a senior scientist from the DRDO’s Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory, Thrikkakara. “Belonging to a family that was into agriculture. I used to grow vegetables at home.”

Today, he has over 1,500 plants, including blue-coloured chillies, red lady’s finger, snake gourd, spinach, and papaya. Orchids, however, are his favourite darlings. “They are beautiful and last long. Depending on the variety, there are a few that last for a week; some even stay for as long as two months,” says Viswambharan. “Pesticides are not required, as pest attacks are rare. That is good as I’m into organic farming.”

After retirement, Viswambharan began researching and procuring exotic orchid varieties. Dendrobium, vanda (which can grow on tree barks and rocky areas), cattleya, and oncidium (popularly known as the dancing lady) are some of the special varieties he has. “Orchids are low-maintenance plants,” he adds. “If proper care and manure are given, they’ll thrive for a long time. easily. I wish I had more space... nothing makes me happier than seeing these flowers bloom.”

Viswambaran and his team worked on submarine detection using a satellite sensor. “Submarines are usually detected using Sonar (Sound Navigation and Ranging) in ships. We did a trial by placing a satellite sensor on an aircraft to detect the signatures left by a submarine. This was never done until 2000,” he says.