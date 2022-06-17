STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala High Court calls for protocol on safety measures at worksites

The Kerala High Court has observed that a protocol on security and safety measures at work sites to avert accidents must be formulated and implemented.

Published: 17th June 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

The bridge construction site at Anthakarathodu in Tripunithura where a youth was killed in an accident

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that a protocol on security and safety measures at work sites to avert accidents must be formulated and implemented. The formulation of protocols on security and safety measures at work sites must engage the attention of government and PWD specifically because, it is common knowledge that every ongoing work attracts several accidents because of lack of proper warning signs, and lights.

Most of the roads are not well-lit and it is difficult to discern a work, especially when one travels at speeds over 40km or so. This is the bane of our system. Justice Devan Ramachandran said: “We often talk about countries other than ours when speaking about progress, but when it comes to our neighbourhood, we are oblivious to various requirements that are mandatory.

We could not make any further delay and specific protocols would have to be thought of and implemented without reservation. These protocols certainly must cover all works in the state and not merely those which were undertaken by the PWD.” The court held that engineers and officers in charge of the work will have to be made primarily accountable and unless penalties which operate as deterrents are imposed, accidents at these sites would remain a continuing saga.

The court made these observations when it was brought to its notice about the death of a bike rider after he fell into a ditch at a bridge construction site in Tripunithura. The court made it clear that if any such incident is brought to the notice of the court in future, the engineers and supervisory officers concerned would be held primarily responsible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp