STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro@5: Commuters join celebrations

As part of the celebrations, the metro authorities had offered commuters the opportunity to travel anywhere with a ticket costing just Rs 5, which evoke a huge response.

Published: 18th June 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro MD Loknath Behera poses for a selfie with a student of  Buds School, Eloor, during a ride on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Kochi Metro celebrated the fifth anniversary of its launch, the trains on the public transport system witnessed a heavy rush on Friday. As part of the celebrations, the metro authorities had offered commuters the opportunity to travel anywhere with a ticket costing just Rs 5. And the move proved popular, with a total of 1,11,230 people travelling on the metro on Friday. 

Offering a fun ride filled with laughter and jokes, a special train service was also conducted for the differently-abled children from various schools and the inmates of Mercy Home, Kacheripady. Around 250 children, along with their teachers and parents, took the ride. Kochi Metro managing director Loknath Behera and ace shooter Elizabeth Susan Koshy, besides other officials, accompanied them on the special train operated from Muttom to Thykoodam. The children sang and danced throughout the journey. The fun ride was organised by the Centre for Empowerment and Enrichment.  Adding to the fun, the children sang the birthday song to Behera. 

“The parents stepped in to correct them, explaining that it is the Kochi Metro’s birthday and not the officer’s. But they continued with their song,” said Mary Anitha, chairman and founder, Centre for Empowerment and Enrichment. The ‘birthday lunch’ was organised at Mercy Home where the officials had food with the inmates.  The IMA Hall formed the venue for discussions on future initiatives for the further development of the Kochi Metro. 

Top officials, employees and people’s representatives attended the deliberations. In a video message, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said Kochi will witness a public transport facility as yet unfamiliar when the Water Metro too becomes operational. “One-ticket facility with which the commuters will be able to travel in train, boat, bus and autos should be brought out by KMRL,” he said. 

Behera said that by improving the connectivity along the stretches to High Court, Marine Drive, Infopark and Tripunithura, travel through the city will become easier. And that will drive Kochi to greater development, he added.  While the Kochi Metro’s growth is slow, it will have the support of the people’s representatives and the public to increase the pace of development, said Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden.“It is not just about Kochi Metro’s growth. The KMRL too has grown as a corporate in these five years,” he said. District Collector Jafar Malik, Mayor M Anilkumar, MLA T J Vinod and GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai were among those who took part in the programme organised by KMRL at the IMA Hall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro Kochi Metro 5 years
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp