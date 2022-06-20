STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Arrest of youth helps solve several robbery cases in Ernakulam

According to the police, two members of the special investigation team suffered injuries after being attacked by Faisal at Kunnathery near Aluva on June 7.

Published: 20th June 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The arrest of a man on Sunday paved the way for breakthroughs in several theft cases reported in Ernakulam and other districts. The arrested is Muhammed Faisal, 24, a native of Nellikuzhi near Kothamangalam.

According to the police, two members of the special investigation team suffered injuries after being attacked by Faisal at Kunnathery near Aluva on June 7. Following the incident, Ernakulam Rural Police Chief K Karthick formed a special team to nab the accused. The team intercepted him from Rayamangalam. The arrest was recorded on Sunday. 

During interrogation, he confessed to stealing eight sovereigns of gold jewellery from a house at Okkal in January this year. He also admitted to stealing a car from Thamarassery in April. Faisal was involved in stealing a laptop and a watch from a house at Pallilkara. After the incident on June 7, he stole a scooter from Kunnathery, a bike from the Pala bus stand and a mobile phone from a house in Nellad. 

He was also part of 15 theft and other criminal cases. The police said the accused engaged in theft cases to procure drugs and lead a luxurious life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Theft arrest robbery
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp