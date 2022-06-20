Arrest of youth helps solve several robbery cases in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The arrest of a man on Sunday paved the way for breakthroughs in several theft cases reported in Ernakulam and other districts. The arrested is Muhammed Faisal, 24, a native of Nellikuzhi near Kothamangalam.

According to the police, two members of the special investigation team suffered injuries after being attacked by Faisal at Kunnathery near Aluva on June 7. Following the incident, Ernakulam Rural Police Chief K Karthick formed a special team to nab the accused. The team intercepted him from Rayamangalam. The arrest was recorded on Sunday.

During interrogation, he confessed to stealing eight sovereigns of gold jewellery from a house at Okkal in January this year. He also admitted to stealing a car from Thamarassery in April. Faisal was involved in stealing a laptop and a watch from a house at Pallilkara. After the incident on June 7, he stole a scooter from Kunnathery, a bike from the Pala bus stand and a mobile phone from a house in Nellad.

He was also part of 15 theft and other criminal cases. The police said the accused engaged in theft cases to procure drugs and lead a luxurious life.