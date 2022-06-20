STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Man, son dead in Munambam; police suspect suicide 

A man and his son were found dead inside their house at Pallippuram near Munambam on Sunday.

Published: 20th June 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A man and his son were found dead inside their house at Pallippuram near Munambam on Sunday. The deceased are Babu, 60, of Edakkattu House and Subhash, 34. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. They said the father-son duo used to quarrel regularly.

On Friday, they picked up a fight after consuming alcohol. Babu went out after the fight, came back and allegedly committed suicide. “Seeing his father dead, Subhash too might have committed suicide,’’ said a police officer. 

The police have launched a probe and shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem examination. “Statements of the neighbours were collected. We are waiting for the autopsy report,” said an officer. 

While Babu’s body was found hanging from a tree, Subhash’s body was found hanging inside the house. Babu’s wife has been bedridden for the past many months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide Death
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp