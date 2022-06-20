Man, son dead in Munambam; police suspect suicide 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man and his son were found dead inside their house at Pallippuram near Munambam on Sunday. The deceased are Babu, 60, of Edakkattu House and Subhash, 34. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. They said the father-son duo used to quarrel regularly.

On Friday, they picked up a fight after consuming alcohol. Babu went out after the fight, came back and allegedly committed suicide. “Seeing his father dead, Subhash too might have committed suicide,’’ said a police officer.

The police have launched a probe and shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem examination. “Statements of the neighbours were collected. We are waiting for the autopsy report,” said an officer.

While Babu’s body was found hanging from a tree, Subhash’s body was found hanging inside the house. Babu’s wife has been bedridden for the past many months.