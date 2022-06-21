STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cusat to hold science course for HS students

The course includes training in various subjects, including science parks, science labs, Cusat department visits, expert science lectures, project preparation and science communication.

Cusat

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Centre for Science in Society, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), is organising a ‘C-Sis Young Scientist Forum’ course for high school students to lay the foundation of science in children. The course will be held on Saturdays from July 16 to October 15. 

The course includes training in various subjects, including science parks, science labs, Cusat department visits, expert science lectures, project preparation and science communication. The fourse fee (including study materials) is `5,000. For details, contact 9188219863/csiscusat@gmail.com.

