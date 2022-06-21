Inland waterways corp launches barge to ship furnace oil

By Express News Service

KOCHI:To enhance cargo movement through waterways, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation has launched Amrutha Oil barge to transport furnace oil from Kochi to Kerala Minerals and Metals in Kollam. The 300-metric-tonne-capacity barge will soon begin its service, said an official communication released from KSINC.

“Once the construction of the Thrikkunnapuzha shutter is completed, service on this route will be started,” said KSINC MD Prasanth Nair. The rapid progress in the government project to modernise the inland waterways is a positive factor for KSINC,” he added.

The demand for the 36.40-metre-long, 8.75-metre-wide and 2.35-metre tall Amrutha has grown significantly in various sectors. Amrutha has already started to offer its service to Indian Oil Corporation and private companies. This initiative is in line with the government’s policy of transporting hazardous materials via waterways, avoiding roads. KSINC had spent `4.5 crore for the construction of the vessel in its yard. The vessel is IRS certified and licensed by Cochin Port Trust. Apart from furnace oil, the barge is licensed to transport petroleum products and is capable of refuelling large ships mid-sea.