STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Inland waterways corp launches barge to ship furnace oil

The 300-metric-tonne-capacity barge will soon begin its service, said an official communication released from KSINC. 

Published: 21st June 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:To enhance cargo movement through waterways, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation has launched Amrutha Oil barge to transport furnace oil from Kochi to Kerala Minerals and Metals in Kollam. The 300-metric-tonne-capacity barge will soon begin its service, said an official communication released from KSINC. 

“Once the construction of the Thrikkunnapuzha shutter is completed, service on this route will be started,” said KSINC MD Prasanth Nair. The rapid progress in the government project to modernise the inland waterways is a positive factor for KSINC,” he added. 

The demand for the 36.40-metre-long, 8.75-metre-wide and 2.35-metre tall Amrutha has grown significantly in various sectors. Amrutha has already started to offer its service to Indian Oil Corporation and private companies. This initiative is in line with the government’s policy of transporting hazardous materials via waterways, avoiding roads. KSINC had spent `4.5 crore for the construction of the vessel in its yard. The vessel is IRS certified and licensed by Cochin Port Trust. Apart from furnace oil, the barge is licensed to transport petroleum products and is capable of refuelling large ships mid-sea. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp