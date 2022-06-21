Kalamassery: Elephant camp or robbery zone?

MS Amritha By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kalamassery is an industrial as well as educational hub of Ernakulam. Spread over 27sq km, it is home to over one lakh people, and houses Cusat, the Kochi Science City, Museum Of Kerala History and the Government Medical College.

A toponymical journey through Kalamassery throws up some interesting stories. Here is the first one. Five generations ago, when this place under royal rule, a man named Kutty and his family lived here. ‘Kalamassery’ was their family name. The reputed house also served as a local postal centre.

“According to the Thirukochi Act of 1951, the area was initially named Njalakam panchayat. However, the name ‘Kalamassery’ came into official existence when the panchayat was renamed in 1963,” says Soman Puthalath, 75, a retired Premier Tyres employee and BJP activist in the area.

Artist Anthu (Abdul Rahman), 70, a member of the erstwhile Kalamassery family, says his house name later changed to ‘Muttathazhath’ as his forefathers moved to another location where they stockpiled mutta (eggs). “But the house name ‘Kalamassery’ can still be found in old village office records,” he adds.

There is another popular legend linking the name ‘Kalamassery’ to the Thrikkakkara temple. “The elephants brought for the 21-day festival at the temple were tethered in the area,” says Soman. “Thus, the place came to be known as Kalabhathavalam (elephant camp). This later became Kalabhasery and, eventually, Kalamassery. The kalabha generally means sandal paste; but it has another meaning: young elephant.”

There is yet another amusing tale behind Kalamassery’s nomenclature. “During the royal reign, the Namboothiri often cautioned ‘kalavu ishi eriya sthalam (place where chances of robbery is high)’. This later became Kalamassery,” says Soman, adding that the version was more likely to be in jest.