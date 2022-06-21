STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kalamassery: Elephant camp or robbery zone?

Kalamassery is an industrial as well as educational hub of Ernakulam.

Published: 21st June 2022 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

By MS Amritha
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kalamassery is an industrial as well as educational hub of Ernakulam. Spread over 27sq km, it is home to over one lakh people, and houses Cusat, the Kochi Science City, Museum Of Kerala History and the Government Medical College.

A toponymical journey through Kalamassery throws up some interesting stories. Here is the first one. Five generations ago, when this place under royal rule, a man named Kutty and his family lived here. ‘Kalamassery’ was their family name. The reputed house also served as a local postal centre. 

“According to the Thirukochi Act of 1951, the area was initially named Njalakam panchayat. However, the name ‘Kalamassery’ came into official existence when the panchayat was renamed in 1963,” says Soman Puthalath, 75, a retired Premier Tyres employee and BJP activist in the area.  

Artist Anthu (Abdul Rahman), 70, a member of the erstwhile Kalamassery family, says his house name later changed to ‘Muttathazhath’ as his forefathers moved to another location where they stockpiled mutta (eggs). “But the house name ‘Kalamassery’ can still be found in old village office records,” he adds.

There is another popular legend linking the name ‘Kalamassery’ to the Thrikkakkara temple. “The elephants brought for the 21-day festival at the temple were tethered in the area,” says Soman. “Thus, the place came to be known as Kalabhathavalam (elephant camp). This later became Kalabhasery and, eventually, Kalamassery. The kalabha generally means sandal paste; but it has another meaning: young elephant.”

There is yet another amusing tale behind Kalamassery’s nomenclature. “During the royal reign, the Namboothiri often cautioned ‘kalavu ishi eriya sthalam (place where chances of robbery is high)’. This later became Kalamassery,” says Soman, adding that the version was more likely to be in jest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalamassery
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp