Kochi marks International Yoga Day 

Over 500 people, mostly college students, participated in the mass yoga session at the Parade Ground, Fort Kochi, from 5am to 8.30am.

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Gen V K Singh (centre) during a mass yoga demonstration at the Parade Ground in Fort Kochi. (Photo | Express)



By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi joined cities across the country to celebrate the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga on Tuesday with Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V K Singh inaugurating the mass yoga programme in the city.

Over 500 people, mostly college students, participated in the mass yoga session at the Parade Ground, Fort Kochi, from 5am to 8.30am. Yoga guru Dr Jayadev led the programme. General Singh stressed yoga was an integral part of Indian culture. “Yoga will make humans more beautiful, internally and outwardly, through inner peace, a healthy mind and healthy body,” he said.

The Parade Ground was one of of the 75 iconic locations chosen across the country for mass yoga demonstrations.  The theme of this year’s Yoga Day was ‘Yoga for Humanity’. Around 25 crore people from across the world are estimated to have taken part in various events, doing yoga in unison towards better health and wellness for all.Yoga demonstrations were also held at other parts of the city during the day. Yogini Girija B Nair led the event at Cusat.

International Yoga Day  Kochi
Comments

