Film producer arrested in gold smuggling case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Film producer and prime accused in the case related to smuggling of gold by concealing it in a meat-slicing machine was arrested by Customs after he turned up for interrogation on Wednesday. KP Sirajuddin, a native of Kakkanad, arrived from UAE after he was issued notice by the Customs for interrogation.

The case is related to the seizure of 2.23 kg of gold from a meat-slicing machine at Kochi airport’s air cargo complex in April this year. Customs arrested three persons, including Shabin, son of Thrikkakara municipality vice-chairman A A Ibrahimkutty.

“Sirajuddin did not respond to two notices issued by us earlier. When the final notice was given last week, he decided to appear before us. He reached Chennai airport from UAE on Tuesday. His arrest was recorded when he reached our office in Kochi for interrogation,” a Customs official said.

Customs investigation revealed that Sirajuddin took investments from several people and sent money to UAE via hawala channels to procure gold. He travelled to UAE in April this year and concealed gold in the meat-slicing machine before sending it via cargo. Customs found that similar consignments containing gold were smuggled on several occasions. Customs is also looking into his investment in film production. His links with gold smuggling and hawala gangs are also under probe.

Sirajuddin has produced movies- Vaanku and Charminar- and acted in a few movies as well.