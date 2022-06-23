STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Film producer arrested in gold smuggling case

The case is related to the seizure of 2.23 kg of gold from a meat-slicing machine at Kochi airport’s air cargo complex in April this year.

Published: 23rd June 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Film producer and prime accused in the case related to smuggling of gold by concealing it in a meat-slicing machine was arrested by Customs after he turned up for interrogation on Wednesday. KP Sirajuddin, a native of Kakkanad, arrived from UAE after he was issued notice by the Customs for interrogation.

The case is related to the seizure of 2.23 kg of gold from a meat-slicing machine at Kochi airport’s air cargo complex in April this year. Customs arrested three persons, including  Shabin, son of Thrikkakara municipality vice-chairman A A Ibrahimkutty.

 “Sirajuddin did not respond to two notices issued by us earlier. When the final notice was given last week, he decided to appear before us. He reached Chennai airport from UAE on Tuesday. His arrest was recorded when he reached our office in Kochi for  interrogation,” a Customs official said.

Customs investigation revealed that Sirajuddin took investments from several people and sent money to UAE via hawala channels to procure gold. He travelled to UAE in April this year and concealed gold in the meat-slicing machine before sending it via cargo. Customs found that similar consignments containing gold were smuggled on several occasions. Customs is also looking into his investment in film production.  His links with gold smuggling and hawala gangs are also under probe.

Sirajuddin has produced movies- Vaanku and Charminar- and acted in a few movies as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold smuggling
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp