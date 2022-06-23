Kerala HC advocate abuses woman sexually on promise of marriage, arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A high court advocate has been arrested on charges of abusing a colleague sexually after having promised to marry her. Navaneeth Nath, 29, of Puthenkurissu, was arrested by the Ernakulam Central police based on the woman’s complaint.

The incident was brought to light when the woman, who attempted suicide by cutting her veins on Tuesday, gave a statement to the police explaining the reasons behind the extreme step. “They had been dating for more than five years but the accused later decided to marry another woman. The survivor learnt of this when she met the accused person’s fiancee at a hotel. Shocked, the woman sliced her veins and fainted,” a police officer said.

According to the complaint, Navaneeth abused her sexually for several years on the promise of marriage. “The survivor also said that Navaneeth tied the knot in a church. But we need to check whether it has been registered under the Marriage Act,” the officer said. Meanwhile, it is learnt that some advocates made an attempt to settle the issue, as they did not want the image of advocates to be tarnished.