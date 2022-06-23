STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi to host mega health tech conclave

The pioneering ‘HealthTech Summit 2022’, which KSUM is hosting at Le Meridian in association with Kerala’s Ministry of Health and Caritas Hospital, will feature 35 speakers.

Published: 23rd June 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Experts from across the country will converge in the city on Friday to discuss the latest trends and innovations in health technology, as Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate a mega conclave organised chiefly by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

The pioneering ‘HealthTech Summit 2022’, which KSUM is hosting at Le Meridian in association with Kerala’s Ministry of Health and Caritas Hospital, will feature 35 speakers. The session will be addressed by Health and Family Welfare Department Principal Secretary Rajan N Khobragade, State Digital Health Mission Director K Mohammed Y Safarulla and KSUM Chief Executive Officer John M. Thomas.

The day-long event is being organised with cooperation from IT Kerala, State Family Welfare Department, eHealth Kerala and technology business incubator TIMed. Those interested can register at https://healthtechsummit.startupmission.in/.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp