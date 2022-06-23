Kochi to host mega health tech conclave

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Experts from across the country will converge in the city on Friday to discuss the latest trends and innovations in health technology, as Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate a mega conclave organised chiefly by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

The pioneering ‘HealthTech Summit 2022’, which KSUM is hosting at Le Meridian in association with Kerala’s Ministry of Health and Caritas Hospital, will feature 35 speakers. The session will be addressed by Health and Family Welfare Department Principal Secretary Rajan N Khobragade, State Digital Health Mission Director K Mohammed Y Safarulla and KSUM Chief Executive Officer John M. Thomas.

The day-long event is being organised with cooperation from IT Kerala, State Family Welfare Department, eHealth Kerala and technology business incubator TIMed. Those interested can register at https://healthtechsummit.startupmission.in/.